Rihanna is officially a self-made billionaire.

The Fenty founder–full name Robyn Fenty–has become the richest female musician on the planet, but most of her billionaire fortune didn’t come from performing. According to reports from Forbes, Rihanna is worth an estimated $1.7 billion, making her second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.

While her music remains in rotation despite not dropping any new material since 2016, the bulk of Fenty’s fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) reportedly comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes says she owns 50%. Most of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, along with her earnings from her career as both a musician and actress.

Fenty Beauty launched in 2017 with the goal of inclusivity, with products coming in a diverse range of colors, including a ground-breaking foundation offered in 50 shades. By 2018, the line was bringing in more than $550 million in annual revenues, according to LVMH, beating out other celebrity-founded brands including Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty and Jessica Alba’s Honest Company.

According to Forbes, Fenty Beauty is worth a conservative $2.8 billion–And all signs point to the company continuing to grow. In its annual report for 2020, LVMH said Fenty Skin, which launched last year, was off to a “very promising start” and “generated unprecedented buzz.”

Rihanna has been trolling fans about new music ever since dropping her last album, Anti, in 2016, but now that she’s a billionaire thanks to everything but music…it’s safe to say we’re not getting new material any time soon.

Congrats, Robyn!