Ice-TMI: Rapper/Actor Defends Wife Coco Still Breastfeeding 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel With THIS Interesting Tweet

Ice-T is currently trending on Twitter thanks to an interesting message he posted.

“News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD…” Ice-T tweeted. “She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then… Me Too!!!”

The rapper turned actor defended a recent interview his wife Coco, 42, did with US Weekly where she defending continuing to breastfeed their daughter past the age of two.





Play



“You want to know something? Chanel still loves my boob,” Coco told US Weekly. “She’s five years old. It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”A lot of people are like ‘oh you’re not getting the nutrition after 2-years-old, why do it?’ And I’m like, my child is eating steak and hamburgers, she just likes a little snack every now and then and more of the bonding with the mother. Why take that away from her? I’ve gone into the subject many times now that I have a daughter. Europeans, they stop around 7-years-old. They go until the child doesn’t want to do it anymore and that’s where I’m at with it. If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it,” she told Us Weekly. “But I’m not just going to say no boob. At night she cuddles with my boob she calls it the “boo boo” and she loves on it, it’s not like she’s getting a meal from it. She’s getting a little snack and it’s soothing her to sleep. I think all women do something a differently when it comes to their child but I don’t want to deprive the boob from her.”

Coco joined her mom for the interview saying, “You know what? Boob makes me sleep.”

“I don’t want to deprive her of something that she wants just because society says you need to stop after two,” Coco continued. “This is my child. There’s no stopping at a specific time and I’ve had numerous arguments about this on Instagram because I have a lot of moms who follow me.”

Coco also admitted that Chanel (and the family’s four dogs) join her and Ice-T in their “family bed” and that Chanel is allowed to watch horror films. The five-year-old even chimed in that the first movie she saw was, “IT.”

Listen — to each their own. But we can see why Ice’s tweet would stir up more controversy. Do you think it was a bad move on his part to take something like breastfeeding that people WRONGLY try to sexualize and then add a sexual element to it and not expect people to be critical?

How old were your kids when you decided to stop breastfeeding? How about sleeping in your bed? And how about R rated movies — how young is too young for kids to watch?