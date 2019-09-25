Unlimited Supply: Ice-T’s Wife Coco Shares Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Their 4-Year-Old Daughter On A PJ

#NormalizeBreastfeeding: Coco Nurses 4-Year-Old Chanel On A Private Plane

Ice T’s 40-year-old wife Coco Austin is still nursing their daughter 4 years after she was born, and she doesn’t care what the critics have to say.

Coco shared a beautiful photo of herself breastfeeding her growing baby girl Chanel while the family traveled via private jet. The mother intentionally shared the moment on Instagram because she wants to normalize breastfeeding. Coco says that it’s healthy and also a special moment she shares with her daughter. When Chanel was younger she fed her more, but nowadays the growing child is latching on just before bed and naps.

Of course, there were some haters in the comments, but Coco was unphased by them and is encouraging folks to do their own research.

A mothers calling…. I’m so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing.. I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week.They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob ..Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I’m lucky she hasn’t grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know..

