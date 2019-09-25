Unlimited Supply: Ice-T’s Wife Coco Shares Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Their 4-Year-Old Daughter On A PJ
#NormalizeBreastfeeding: Coco Nurses 4-Year-Old Chanel On A Private Plane
Ice T’s 40-year-old wife Coco Austin is still nursing their daughter 4 years after she was born, and she doesn’t care what the critics have to say.
Coco shared a beautiful photo of herself breastfeeding her growing baby girl Chanel while the family traveled via private jet. The mother intentionally shared the moment on Instagram because she wants to normalize breastfeeding. Coco says that it’s healthy and also a special moment she shares with her daughter. When Chanel was younger she fed her more, but nowadays the growing child is latching on just before bed and naps.
Of course, there were some haters in the comments, but Coco was unphased by them and is encouraging folks to do their own research.
Swipe for more of Coco nursing her baby girl Chanel.
A mothers calling…. I'm so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing.. I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week.They told me I dont want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob ..Its more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular but nap time and night time are our time and I'm lucky she hasn't grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know.. I talk all about this kind of stuff on my baby blog at www.thecocoblog.com if you want to read my journey with Chanel #normalizebreastfeeding -swipe for more pics
If you’re curious to see if baby girl Chanel looks more like mommy or daddy these days, hit the flip to see her!
So many of you want more Chanel on my page although I think I do post alot already and in reality that's why I made a @babychanelnicole page,so you can watch her grow with me.. Her life is full of fashion,family, travel,her dogs and fun poses lol Chanel at the moment is 3teen ..she'll turn 4 on Thanksgiving,Nov28th
Ice T And Coco’s daughter Chanel Nicole
She is sprouting fast! Coco still likes to do matching mommy outfits with the tot. Scroll down to see some.
