In African-American Vernacular English, we call this some f**ks#!t.
This country never fails to find a way to do Black folks dirty. They’ve mastered this s#!t. No pun intended.
Last July, we reported on a Black man named Vauhxx Booker who was targeted in a potential hate crime when he was accosted, attacked, and threatened with lynching by two white men, Sean Purdy and Jerry Edward Cox. Both men have been subsequently charged with a hate crime and that’s what makes this story that much more infuriating. According to The Washington Post, Booker and his attorneys stood outside of a Bloomington, Indiana courthouse to announce that Monroe County special prosecutor Sonia Leerkamp has charged him, the victim, with felony assault and misdemeanor trespassing.
Like we said, some f**ks#!t.
The lawyers also said that Leerkamp hasn’t presented a shred of evidence to indict Booker.
“It is unprecedented,” attorney Katharine Liell said at the news conference on Monday. “I’ve been practicing well over 30 years in this state and … I have never seen a special prosecutor open a new case and file charges a year later.”
Booker believes these charges are retribution for his refusal to do “mediation” with the two men, sign a confidentiality agreement, and, wait for it…PUBLICLY FORGIVE THEM! Imagine having to publicly forgive men who wanted to murder you in order to not be charged IN YOUR OWN LYNCHING ATTEMPT!
“For the entire year, the special prosecutor has pressured and bullied me at every turn that if I didn’t engage with the restorative justice, if I didn’t let charges be dismissed, that she would charge me,” Booker said. “It wasn’t out of any new evidence or any shocking revelations. It was simply that, once again, a Black person telling a White person no — and they were going to punish me.”
