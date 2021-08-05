Bossip Video

In African-American Vernacular English, we call this some f**ks#!t.

This country never fails to find a way to do Black folks dirty. They’ve mastered this s#!t. No pun intended.

Last July, we reported on a Black man named Vauhxx Booker who was targeted in a potential hate crime when he was accosted, attacked, and threatened with lynching by two white men, Sean Purdy and Jerry Edward Cox. Both men have been subsequently charged with a hate crime and that’s what makes this story that much more infuriating. According to The Washington Post, Booker and his attorneys stood outside of a Bloomington, Indiana courthouse to announce that Monroe County special prosecutor Sonia Leerkamp has charged him, the victim, with felony assault and misdemeanor trespassing.

Like we said, some f**ks#!t.

The lawyers also said that Leerkamp hasn’t presented a shred of evidence to indict Booker.