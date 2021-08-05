Bossip Video

Tameka Foster Raymond has survived some ISH!

Now she’s written a memoir, “Here I Stand… In A Beautiful State,” to tell her story and set the record straight about numerous misconceptions about her career, her marriages, and her son’s death in 2012.

While the book was ten years in the making, she credits an encounter with three women on a beach in Bali with inspiring her to finally write her story. According to a release about Foster Raymond’s memoir, when the women learned who Foster Raymond’s ex-husband was they were insistent there was no way she could be who she said she was because they thought his wife had died. They were referring to her near-death experience in Brazil, which had been misreported in the media. It was at that point that Tameka decided it was time to clear up all the rumors about her life.

“It’s not a tell all,” Foster Raymond told BOSSIP exclusively. Despite the tome’s shared title (Here I Stand is also the name of Usher’s fifth album, released in May 2008, which was inspired by his love for Tameka and their first son Usher V) Tameka told BOSSIP her marriage to Usher isn’t even mentioned until Chapter 9.

“It’s a double-entendre,” Foster Raymond explains of the title in a press release for her memoir. “Here I Stand, after going through

all the public embarrassment, the losses and the grief.”

Despite all her hardships, Tameka promises the memoir also has encouraging and comical aspects.

“It’s not all about sadness; there are definitely humorous moments where readers will relate and although there are chapters about dealing with grief and loss, my memoir is also uplifting. I am telling my story, a story about overcoming adversity and joyful times.”

Besides detailing her personal truths about her private life, Foster Raymond also offers a close look at her prolific career in fashion, revisiting experiences from the 90’s and 2000’s, including photos for real fans of the golden era of hip-hop. Readers will get firsthand stories from Foster Raymond, like the one about how she met Lauryn Hill in an elevator and went on to become her personal stylist, as well as insight on her career as an in-demand, globe-trotting fashion stylist with a client list that included Usher, Jay-Z, Timbaland, Ciara, Patti LaBelle, Chris Brown, and Ginuwine.

She also opens up about her first marriage when she was 30-years old, ex-boyfriends, and Instagram stalkers!

Sounds pretty juicy riiiight?

“Here I Stand . . . in a Beautiful State” is available for pre-order beginning July 27, 2021, online at https://www.tamekaraymond.com. Hardback copies retail for $27.00 and paperback copies retail for $22.00.