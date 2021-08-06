Bossip Video

Iconic.

With only a few weeks of summer left, it’s safe to say Sovereign Brands‘ sun-splashed Summerfest at Rick Ross‘ magnificent m-m-mansion was thee premier summer event that attracted over 1,000 celebs, influencers, and cool somebodies for a blue-themed bash nestled in the luxurious corner of south Atlanta.

Guests were greeted with glasses of Belaire Bleu on a stunningly blue carpet that lead to the largest private pool in the country surrounded by bars serving Belaire, Bumbu, Villon, and McQueen and the Violet Fog at Sovereign Brands’ first-ever event.

Drinks flowed the entire time with several different tasty options (including boozy slushes!) to try while enjoying countless food options that ranged from fancy sliders to delicious veggie combos to fried seafood bites from a variety of quality restaurants.

VIPs in attendance included Rick Ross, LightSkinKeisha, Curren$y, Flipp Dinero, Lil Keed, Peachie Wimbush, Anaya Lovenote, Calboy, Melly Sanchez, Poni Capri, JuS, Sovereign Brands CEO Brett Berish, and more.

The star-studded event was a celebration of Belaire’s limited-edition Bleu–a handcrafted cuvée with fresh berry and tropical fruit aromas balanced with an elegant freshness and roundness.

Inspired by the beautiful blue waters of the Cote d’Azur, Bleu is ideal for dramatic cocktails as the buzziest addition to the respected Belaire family.

Since 1999, the thriving company has grown into the wine & spirits industry’s most innovative creator of unique, forward-thinking new brands with culturally relevant ambassadors like Rick Ross, MoneyBagg Yo and Curren$y.

Through partnerships with high-quality, family-owned wineries and distilleries worldwide, they’ve built their brands from the ground up with offices in New York, Chicago, London and Dublin that support products in over 100 countries.

For an exclusive peek into the event of the summer, peep the recap below:

We also welcome you to enjoy the essential Summerfest selects below: