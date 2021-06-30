Bossip Video

“Who said dat?!” *Porsha Williams voice

LightSkinKeisha knows she shattered the Internet amid rumors that she’s joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta and she’s issuing a response.

The rapper/actress was a guest Tuesday on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap and she dished to Deputy Editor @IamDaniCanada about music, her Bare Honey cosmetics line, longtime love/prankster partner Coca Vango, and more.

And yes, in the midst of the convo Keisha addressed rumors that she’d be the next newbie on the #RHOA cast.

Earlier this month TheNeighborhoodTalk broke a story that the star would be coming to the cast currently comprised of Cynthia, Kenya, Porsha, Kandi, Drew Sidora, and friends of the show Marlo Hampton and LaToya Howard. Rumors are also swirling that Sheree Whitfield will be back for season 14.

“Let me just say I asked around and the tea is definitely HOTTT on this one! Go Keisha 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” reads a caption from the blog.

Several Bravo insiders including credible source @ThePeachReport also dropped hints that LightSkinKeisha could appear on the program.

When asked directly by BOSSIP to address the rumor, Keisha didn’t confirm nor deny the news.

“I wanna say that I really, really love the show,” said LightSkinKeisha during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “I think the show is great, shout out to all of the housewives and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Elusive, right?

Keisha did say however that she would be open to doing reality TV with her fellow rapper/beau Coca Vango by her side…

“We’re in the works with capturing more of what happens off-screen, off-camera, y’all don’t understand our life,” said LightSkinKeisha during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “People say their life is a movie but no, our life really is! If that was a proposal for us to have our own show, that would go crazy. It would show a whole different side.”

and she added that when news dropped of her alleged Real Housewives casting, she had to shut down people prying for answers.

“I was getting text because I didn’t know what was going on,” said LightSkinKeisha during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “It blew up a lot and people get to asking all types of questions and I’m like ‘Aht, Aht!'”

Keisha also confirmed during her chat with BOSSIP that she won’t be returning to “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” and is instead focusing on acting. Keisha will be back for season 2 of “Power Book II: Ghost” as BruShandria Carmichael, a street smart but moreover book smart college classmate of Tariq St. Patrick.

Watch LightskinKeisha on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap in full below.