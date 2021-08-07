Another One Bites The Must: Jake Gyllenhaal Continues Caravan Of Crusty Celebs Confessing They Barely Bathe

Nasty, put some soap on!

Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celebrity to brag about his hygiene habits or lack thereof. “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he told Vanity Fair. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth].” It’s better than nothing, but don’t good manners apply to neck down, too?

Ironically, he volunteered this information in an interview about becoming the face of Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance, which was inspired the Italian sailing team. Was the skipped shower talk a testament to how well the cologne works? The Academy Award-nominated actor stars as a lone sailor battling the sea in the fragrance’s campaign film, which in hindsight feels like a metaphor for Prada’s funk-fighting abilities. “It’s about interacting with the forces of nature and how they’re overpowering,” Gyllenhaal said about the ad’s concept. ” When discussing his own aquatic experiences, Gyllenhaal is the one to mysteriously mention hygiene.

“Well, mostly it’s through showering. It’s mostly a bathing interaction,” he shared. “This is not actual water, like the Hudson, but there was that great spa, Aire, that has water underground.”

Nothing screams “dust in the tub” like describing it as a “bathing interaction.”

When asked about his shower ritual, he dismissed the necessity and said, “there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Of course, Twitter had plenty to say about the Spider-Man: Far From Home star’s unprovoked and unwashed confession.

Now, this courtside candid picture with Jay and Bey takes on a whole new meaning.

While opposing sides of the anti-soap debate usually fall along racial and cultural divides, stars like Andy Richter and Chris Evans don’t want to be lumped in with their putrid pale peers.

Gyllenhaal also mentioned a fascination with loofah sponges since childhood, so maybe there’s still hope for him to use them regularly. It’s not always a bad thing to be washed up, Jake!