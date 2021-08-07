Bossip Video

We are the champions, my friend! The U.S. men’s basketball team secured their fourth straight gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Friday night.

Team USA are gold medalists today thanks largely to Kevin Durant! The 32-year-old superstar poured in 29 points to cap an incredible Tokyo run late last night as the USA defeated Rudy Gobert and the French in the tournament championship.

Durant didn’t have to do all the work by himself, team players Jrue Holiday showcased his ‘super champion’ defense and finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Damian Lillard trail blazed through his abdomen injury while Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum stepped up on defense when needed. Can’t forget about the coaches Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr and a few others adjusting to last minute situations that helped Team USA bring the title back home.

Holiday and Khris Middleton are the first teammates to win an NBA championship and a gold medal in the same year since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in 1992. “Definitely a great summer,” Holiday said after the win.

The close call game took a lot of fans on an emotional roller coaster and had us doubting if they could actually pull off the win! However, Durant wasted no time between excelling on the court and excelling online. Here he is, along with teammate Draymond Green, right after the final buzzer on Instagram Live, letting the haters and doubters have it.

Okay Durant, talk yo ish!

He spoke briefly on Team USA’s mission to win it all and make this trip to Tokyo a memorable one.

“I hate to compare stuff because everything has its own moment,” Durant said. “But this is one of those special journeys that is hard to describe. Each and every one of us put in that work every single day. We all came in with that goal of, ‘Let’s finish this thing off, let’s build a family, let’s build and grow this team every single day.’ Each game we continued to grow. It was just that journey which was so important.”

Jayson Tatum chimed in on Twitter about the experience with his teammates.

Team USA received congratulatory tweets from fellow NBA players like Lebron James, Bradley Beal, Dwayne Wade and many others.

Our guys overcame obstacles and ultimately got it done. As for Kevin Durant, he came through when his country needed it and showed the world that Captain America really does exist.