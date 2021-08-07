Bossip Video

Kanye West is doing what Kanye West does best: keeping millions of people interested in his every move as he continues to pushes back the release date of his album.

Regardless of everyone who “canceled” Kanye following his most recent round of antics, it seems like the world is back in the palm of Mr. West’s hands as he plays a game a keep away with his tenth studio album, DONDA.

He first held a listening session for the project two weeks ago, inviting fans to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to hear what ended up being an unfinished version of the project. This isn’t the first time Kanye has done this–The Life Of Pablo at MSG, anyone?–so Kanye fans weren’t exactly surprised, expecting the album to come a few days later.

Then, another listening session at the Mercedes-Benz dome was announced, and it really seemed like this was going to be the day the album dropped. On August 5, he played the project again, proving just how much work he’d put in over the last 14 days. This time, everyone was more than ready for the streaming link to drop at midnight–especially because most fans don’t want Ye to change a thing about what we heard on Thursday night.

Despite the rapper’s confusing choice for a PR person, Justin Laboy, tweeting that the album would be out at some point on Friday, August 6, it never happened, and we’re still waiting.

“Listen ima be honest… Via Kanye it’s coming out at some point August 6th… NO SPECIFIC TIME,” he tweeted on Thursday night.

Now, Laboy is playing coy with his updates, most recently telling a fan who asked for DONDA’s status, “THE ALBUM IS DONE. YALL HEARD IT LAST NIGHT.”

Respectfully, we’re not laughing, Justin!

Now, we all have no idea what’s going on, which was honestly always the case, because Kanye’s gonna do whatever the hell he wants–even if that means pushing back his album to change something most of us wouldn’t even notice.

In news that hopefully isn’t true, iTunes preorders are now saying the album is “expected Aug 15, 2021,” which could mean another week of waiting.

There are also some fans who think Drake has been trying to find a date to drop his album, Certified Lover Boy, this whole time, and Kanye is continually changing his release date to mess with him.

While that may sound petty…just see what Drake has to say about their beef from 2018. It’s not exactly a long shot.