Bossip Video

Kanye West held a second event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night, proving he made great use of his two weeks living inside the dome by the album’s drastic changes.

Two weeks ago, Kanye West held an event at the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The event was announced just a few days before it was set to happen and sold out instantly. The presentation was for his 10th studio album DONDA, which is also a dedication to his mother, the late Dr. Donda West. His mother was a resident of Atlanta, Georgia when she gave birth to Kanye and taught at the AUC, which was one reason for the location.

At the time, Kanye debuted his album, but just as fans expected, a proper release was nowhere in sight. Days later, a second listening session was scheduled for a proper release event and last night, Kanye showed why he shouldn’t be rushed on his album process.

In just two weeks, he made drastic changes to DONDA, adding features from Young Thug, The Weekend, Fivo Foreign, Kid Cudi, and more. His performance art this time showed him on the 50-yard line with the few items he had in his two-week stay at the dome.

He ended the show being lifted to the top of the open dome while “he’s done miracles on me” rang off in the background. As Kanye was lit up at the top of the dome finally living out the cover of the Yeezus tour poster, many agreed they had finally gotten the “old Kanye” back. The music was more of him in his DJ Khaled bag, bringing other artists together, but also proving he can still do anything he sets his mind to.

Hopefully, the album still comes out today, but knowing Kanye, it’s certainly not guaranteed.