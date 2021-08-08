Bossip Video

Welp…Kenneth Petty might be going to jail.

Nicki Minaj’s husband has reportedly has struck a plea deal after he was arrested back in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in California following the couple’s move from New York.

According to reports from TMZ, Petty has agreed to plead guilty to one count of failing to register in return for a shorter sentence. It’s unclear when he will be sentenced, but the outlet claims the “mandatory minimum sentence is 5 years of supervised release” and the maximum sentence is “10 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release.”

The 43-year-old was first ordered to register as a sex offender in the state of California in November 2019 after he was pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police Department. Just a few months later, in March 2020, he was placed in federal custody for failing to do so.

Petty has to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1995. He was already registered in the state of New York, but failed to do so when he arrived on the West Coast, where he moved after he and Nicki tied the knot in 2019.

While Petty’s history has been a point of contention among Nicki’s fans, it looks like she’s completely on her husband’s side here.

In December 2018, Minaj came to her husband’s defense, writing on social media, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf, internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”

FYI: You can still be sexually assaulted by someone you’re in a relationship with. But go awf.