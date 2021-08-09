Bossip Video

That in-the-crowd courage is really something else…

A lot of times when you see white people acting a damn fool, you can tell that they’ve never felt the physical manifestation of consequences and repercussions from their actions. The baseball “fan” in this story is clearly one of those people.

According to TMZ, Florida Marlins baller Lewis Brinson was pelted with racist slurs during his last at-bat against the Colorado Rockies last night. As many of you know, there are microphones everywhere in professional sports events and the closer you sit to the action, the more likely it is that your taunts, jeers, and general conversation will be captured in audio. When Brinson stepped to the plate and took the first pitch, you can CLEARLY hear a fan unabashedly scream “NI**ER!” at the top of his lungs for all to hear.

Peep the video footage below.

Despite the fact that none of the fans or park security seem to reaction appropriately to this behavior, the sports anchors, reporters, and writers who were in attendance all took note of the incident and voiced their disgust.

Following the public outrage, the Rockies finally released this statement.

9th inning or not, it’s unacceptable that this person was able to leave the part in peace without being identified, detained, and debriefed before he was dumped on his head.