Police reveal there wasn’t a reason behind Tery Kennedy’s enraged actions that lead to the death of his friend, Josiah Kassahun.

Last week, we reported on Terry Kennedy being arrested over an alleged attack on 23-year-old Josiah Kassahun, which left him hospitalized. At the time, Terry Kennedy was looking at a simple assault charge, but unfortunately, Josiah passed away from the injuries he allegedly suffered during the attack.

Now, Terry is facing first degree murder charges among other things. The most shocking part of the whole ordeal is that the two seemed to be friends from posts on social media. To make matters even more unusual, according to TMZ, no one has answers on what caused the hotel attack.

Prosecutors say that on July 27, at around 11:05 a.m., Kennedy, his ex-girlfriend, and Kassahun checked out of a Comfort Suites Motel in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. and began walking toward Kennedy’s ex’s car. But, while on the walk, officials say Kennedy got upset for “no apparent reason.” Prosecutors say Kassahun tried to calm the 36-year-old skateboarding star down … but that’s when Kennedy allegedly punched the man in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his head on the pavement. Officials say Kennedy then kicked Kassahun in the torso … before leaving the area in his ex’s car.

He was still having a fit of anger when police located him, which surely doesn’t help this case of what seems to be involuntary manslaughter. One action changed the lives of so many people and the worst part of it all is it seems to be literally over nothing. Terry’s bail is set at $1 million dollars and this fiasco is far from over for him.