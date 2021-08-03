Bossip Video

Terry Kennedy’s charges have gone from bad to worse after the friend he allegedly attacked dies from his injuries, leaving the skateboarder with a 1st-degree murder charge.

This weekend, skateboarder and BET reality star Terry Kennedy’s life was changed forever. Kennedy is most famous for skating with Rob Dyrdek and was part of Pharrell’s Ice Cream Skate Team, but now, he’s going to be known for something else.

Kennedy allegedly attacked 23-year-old Josiah Kassahunwas at an Oakbrook Terrace motel in Illinois. The circumstances around the attack are unclear as it is documented that the two were friends. After the attack, Terry fled the scene and when police located him, he threatened to kill them around nine times. Terry was booked for assault but according to TMZ, those charges have changed after his former friend died from his injuries.

A spokesperson for the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office tells us the charge was formally filed Monday afternoon … after the man Kennedy allegedly attacked at an Illinois motel last week died over the weekend. We’re told Kennedy appeared in court for a bond hearing after the filing … though the proceedings were continued until Tuesday morning. Kennedy is now facing up to life behind bars if convicted.

Such a sad turn of events for Terry. No matter your opinion of him, he broke down barriers for African-Americans in sports that paved the way for skaters and for us in other areas. Still, no word on what caused him to attack his former friend but with a life lost, it couldn’t have been worth it.