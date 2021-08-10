“Wild’N Out” Exclusive: Nick Cannon Faces Off Against Big Latto In Wild Style Battle On Season Premiere… Who You Got? [VIDEO]

They’re baaaaack! Nick Cannon Presents “Wild’N Out” returns with new episode for season 16 tonight!

This week Nick’s crew surprised him with a very special “Sweet 16” cake to commemorate the 16th season!

Nick was definitely surprised.

Kevin Hart also made a surprise appearance and gave a little speech in Nick’s honor.

While we’re talking about guest appearances, it’s only right that we share an exclusive sneak peek clip from tonight’s Season 16 premiere featuring none other than Georgia’s own — Big Latto, who squares off against Nick in back to back rounds of the “Wild ‘N Out” wild style segment.

Who do you think won that one?

Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season’s guest stars and performances include Latto, Rick Ross, Trina, Freddie Gibbs, Coi Leray, Too $hort, Fat Joe, Loni Love, 24KGoldn, Big Freedia, Karlie Redd (VH1’s Love Hip Hop Atlanta), Kirk & Rashida (VH1’s Love Hip Hop Atlanta), Malaysia (VH1’s Basketball Wives), Jucee Froot, Foushee, Morray, Gary Owen, Zaytoven, BRS Kash, Erika Banks, HotBoii, Mooski, 42 Dugg and more.

Each episode will put Team Revolution against Team Evolution in some of the most hilarious and outrageous battles yet. Cannon will lead Team Revolution while the special guest each episode will head up Team Evolution virtually as a hologram. The battles will bring both groups head-to-head in comic throwdowns where the games escalate with each act, all building up towards the “Wildstyle battle” to decide who takes home the coveted WnO chain (Million Dollar Comedy Chain). All episodes will end with an exclusive Wild ‘N Out: In The Dark Performance.

“Wild ‘N Out” premieres tonight, August 10th at 8pm EST on VH1. Will you be watching?