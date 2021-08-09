Bossip Video

Even though he’s already got his hands full with seven kids, it doesn’t look like Nick Cannon is planning on slowing down any time soon.

By now, you probably already know that Nick Cannon has seven children with multiple different women, repeatedly making headlines over the course of the past year for impregnating different women at the same time–and seemingly showing no remorse.

Now, he’s speaking on why he continues to spread his seed, rejecting the “Eurocentric” idea of being with one person for the majority of your life.

“Why do people question it? That’s a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas…that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life,” he said during an interview with The Breakfast Club on Monday when asked about why he continues to impregnate different women.

He continued, “The idea that a man should have one woman…we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. It’s about what exchange we can create together. So, I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality. I understand the institution of marriage but if we go back to what that’s about, that was to classify property. One father gave another man his daughter for land. I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We created a beautiful entity.” “I don’t subscribe to that. Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say ‘I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.’ It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit,” he added.

“Every woman that I deal with or dealt with, they know how I feel.” Nick said before clarifying that he’s not going around deciding who to impregnate next.

This answer from Nick–and confusion from fans–comes after Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June 2021. Just a few weeks later, his son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, was born.

In December 2020, Nick and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen. They are also parents to 4-year-old son Golden. And, of course, Nick also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon is really giving the “Family Reunion” game on Wild ‘N Out a whole new meaning.