As showergate continues, another celeb has confirmed his status as a normal person, saying he showers on a regular basis.

Now that we’ve heard from multiple celebrities saying they don’t shower regularly, it seems like we’re in a new era of interviews where all of our favorite stars are going to be asked about their bathing habits *deep sigh*.

After hearing from The Rock and Chris Evans, who both scoffed at the idea of not showering, we’ve got another celeb who isn’t going to entertain the idea that not getting clean is becoming a trend. In true Aquaman fashion, Jason Momoa confirmed during an interview with Access Hollywood that he’s all about the water.

“I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me,” he told the outlet on Monday. “I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f***ing water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”





This comes following a similar clarification from Dwayne Johnson, who also shot down the recent celebrity trend of dismissing bathing, explaining that he actually has a very strict regimen.

“I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” the Jumanji star tweeted on Friday. “Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”

Hopefully, the stars who came out last week to reveal their less-than-stellar bathing habits (Kristen Bell Dax Shepard, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher) are in a weird minority here and we can stop asking everyone else this question.