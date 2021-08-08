Bossip Video

Now that the bar is in hell when it comes to celebrities and their personal hygiene, we’re pleased to inform you that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showers daily.

Following the recent trend of *cough cough* white celebrities declaring to the world that they don’t shower very often, someone we can always count on has come out of the woodwork with an important message.

On Twitter, a fan wrote about how she and her coworkers have been discussiing all of the celebrities who don’t wash themselves, tweeting, “we’ve all decided that @TheRock can’t possibly be one of those stinky ones and we would all be weirdly heartbroken to find out otherwise.”

Johnson used this as an opportunity to clear his name, letting this fan and the rest of the world know that he not only showers daily–he might be one of the cleanest men on the planet.

“Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb,” he wrote before breaking down his daily shower routine.

“Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower,” The Rock explained.

While it’s sad we even have to discuss this, we’re glad SOMEONE is finally preaching some good hygiene habits.

The same day Dwayne Johnson had us all letting out a sigh of relief, another star jumped on board by telling fans he’s a fan of showering.

During an interview with the TODAY show, Chris Evans laughed off a question about bathing and simply said, “I shower all the time, I’m a very clean person.”

Once again, the bar is on the floor. But, after millionaires like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Jake Gyllenhaal all declared their hatred for soap, it’s nice to hear that some other celebs haven’t completely gone off the deep end since getting rich.