What a joyless saltine…

We’ve seen white folks complain about the DUMBEST s#!t over the years but this one is a different level of stupid.

According to TMZ, the latest incarnation of insufferable Karen has emerged in the form of an old white lady in “Williamsburg” (not exactly sure where that is but it’s safe to say that there is a LOT of mayonnaise there) who absolutely hates Tigger. No, not the beloved host of Rap City and long-time radio personality, she hates Tigger the tiger from Winnie the Pooh. In fairness, it is possible that she loves Tigger but she definitely doesn’t love him on a flag outside of a Black woman’s house.

Karen was captured on video by a prominent Tik Tok star named Ambrosia who had an exchange over the flying of a flag bearing the likeness of the loveable technicolor tiger. The video is currently doing laps around the Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok timelines as we speak.

Why is it so difficult for these melanin-deficient fiends to mind their business? We get that Karen is old but does she have NOTHING better to do than to complain about cartoons on flags? Aren’t there some glasses of Metamucil that need stirring? A quilt that needs knitting? A grandchild’s cheeks that need pinching? Something?

GTFOH, Karen, and don’t come back no more.