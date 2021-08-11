Bossip Video

Things couldn’t be going any better for Rihanna right now.

After recently reaching billionaire status thanks to the success of her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, Rihanna proceeded to launch the company’s first fragrance: a luxury eau de parfum that goes for $120 a bottle. Despite the high price tag and the fact that most fans haven’t been able to smell the product, the perfume sold out in just a few hours, prompting Rih to talk her ish on Instagram after.

In a move that solidifies just how rich she is, the “Sex With Me” singer posted a photo of herself casually sitting in bed with a bowl of caviar served to her on a silver platter.

“how I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!” Rihanna captioned her Instagram post.

The sold out Fenty perfume is “spicy and sweet all at once,” according to a press release. The fragrance is inspired by all of Rihanna’s favorite cities: Bridgetown, Barbados, Grasse, France, New York City, Paris and Los Angeles, featuring notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli.