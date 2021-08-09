Bossip Video

Rihanna knows how to keep it short and sweet, even when she’s talking about something as exciting as becoming a billionaire.

As you probably already heard, according to reports from Forbes, the Fenty founder is now estimated to be worth $1.7 billion. That makes her the wealthiest female musician in the world and the second-wealthiest female entertainer behind none other than Oprah Winfrey.

While we haven’t heard much from Rihanna following the big news, we did get a sneak peek at how she feels about the accomplishment when paparazzi came up to her on the street and asked what it meant to her to be a “self-made billionaire.”

In response, Rihanna’s answer was simple: “God is good.”

Even though the Barbadian beauty is most known for her career in music, the majority of her net worth ($1.4 billion of it) can reportedly be attributed to her beauty company, Fenty Beauty. Right behind that is her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, which is worth $270 million.

The entrepreneur, full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is sure to add even more to her fortune with her upcoming drop: a luxury Fenty fragrance.

She just dropped a brand new ad for the unisex eau de parfum, which is currently available for diehard Fenty fans who sign up for early access emails. The Fenty Eau de Parfum is $120 a bottle, since it is deemed a luxury fragrance, meaning Rihanna is only going to continue growing her fortune.

Unlike other fragrances that are all about fantasy, Rih wanted to go in the opposite direction this time around.

“This isn’t about a fantasy—I wanted to experience truth,” she said. “Fenty Eau de Parfum is for remembering what’s real. I made a fragrance for myself and am now sharing it with you.”

While it’s obviously making her a lot of money, it’s clear just how passionate Rihanna is about Fenty, her makeup and skincare lines, and everything in between. With that being said…we’re not getting an album any time soon.