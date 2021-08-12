Bossip Video

A #RHONY newbie recently celebrated a body-positive holiday by galavanting with gals around NYC.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Eboni K. Williams celebrated “National Shapewear Day” with Shapermint, the leading body-positive shapewear marketplace, in an effort to celebrate body confidence and destigmatize the conversation around shapewear.

For Shapermint’s “Celebrate Your Shape Wear Confidence” campaign, Eboni and a fleet of 25 women of all shapes and sizes dressed only in shapewear boarded a fully branded, custom wrapped double-decker bus while stopping at three of the busiest and most popular NYC locations: Bryant Park, Union Square, and Madison Square Park.

The ladies didn’t come empty-handed however while catching the eyeballs of NYC bystanders, they handed out $1,000,000 in free shapewear as part of Shapemint’s commitment to healthy self-love no matter your body type.

Must be niiiiiiiice!

“Now more than ever we must encourage women of all shapes and sizes to embrace and love their bodies,” said Eboni about the initiative. “Shapewear is one of the most versatile and supportive articles of clothing a woman can have. There is absolutely no shame in wanting an added layer of care for your body. Instead of considering shapewear taboo or anti-body positive, we should stand by every body’s decision to seek the support they desire through clothing that cares for their bodies. I am honored to stand with a brand that encourages women to be proud of and comfortable in the skin they are in.”

