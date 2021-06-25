Bossip Video

Remember when we told you that a #RHONY “friend of the show” sent shade a new housewife’s way? Well, she’s issuing a response.

During Eboni K. Williams’ social media hiatus, the first Black Real Housewife of New York was called a “race baiter” by a fan and FOS/former housewife Heather Thomson agreed and said it was “sad to see.”

Well, according to Eboni herself, when she heard what was said she picked up the phone and called up Heather who previously tried to bond with her over the Black experience because she “worked with Puff Daddy and Beyonce.” The conversation apparently lasted an hour and got heated.

“So, I was on a social media hiatus during the time–which I announced, publicly,” she told TheJasmineBRAND.”Somebody sent me screenshots of Heather liking and agreeing with the race-baiter comment and then going on to say a paragraph [claiming I was] in some conspiracy alliance with Leah to make Heather look bad. And there was just so much untruth in that that I picked up the phone. I called her, she picked up. We had a tense, hour-long conversation…”

She added however that the convo was ultimately “productive.”

“Basically, what she was really mad about was I had done press, I had done Watch What Happens: Live, and… in my confessionals on the episode, I said Heather actually did more harm than good in the way she was, to me, whitesplaining my feelings to these women… I found it problematic,” she added to TheJasmineBRAND. We got through all of that explanation, we agreed to disagree about some of it, but… it was productive.”

She also once again doubled down on her words that she’s a “disrupter”, not a “race-baiter” despite detractors who think she talks about race too much. “I’mma talk about Black excellence all day!” said Eboni.

“Not my problem! And this is what I mean by it: this is my work. This is my life’s work!…” she told TheJamsineBRAND. “I invite other Black women to join this platform, I am in active recruitment of it, and I don’t know if I’ll be back for another season. I don’t know if I’ll be invited, and I don’t know if I’ll accept it. But as long as I hold the apple, I’m going to use the platform according to my discretion. And my discretion is that they were allowed to have an all-white, pretty ridiculous f***ing show for 12 years, that I enjoyed, too! But now I’m here… Imma talk about Black excellence all day, and won’t anybody shame me about it–including other Black folks. But the microaggressions and some of the more traumatic elements of the Black experience are only being brought up because my castmates are stepping in it.”

What do YOU think about Eboni K. Williams’ response to the race-baiter comment?