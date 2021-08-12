Bossip Video

The son and daughter of a slain Bank Of America executive are demanding that the Los Angeles County District Attorney upgrade charges against the person arrested for killing her.

As previously reported Michelle Avan, a 48-year-old Senior Vice President at Bank of America and head of global women’s and under-represented talent strategy in global human resources, was found beaten to death in her Reseda, California home.

Police arrested Michelle’s ex-boyfriend/fellow Bank of America executive, Anthony Duwayne Turner, 52, on suspicion of murder later that day. He’s currently being held at the Van Nuys Jail on a $2 million bond on one felony count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Now Michelle’s children are imploring D.A. George Gascón to file special a circumstances murder charge against Turner.

KTLA reports that the family’s reeling over the DA’s decision not to add the additional charge which would make Turner ineligible for a harsher sentence if he is convicted. The family’s adamant that despite suit and tie pictures of the exec and his attorney’s comments that he’s a “pillar of the community”, Turner’s actually a cold-blooded murderer.

“In contrast (her son) found his mother’s lifeless body beaten and left alone by a man who is a murderer, and the family does not want the photos of Anthony Duwayne Turner in a suit and tie perceived to be a stand-up guy to paint a different picture,” the statement read, referring to a photo of the suspect circulated in media reports.

During a news conference, Michelle Avan’s son and daughter spoke passionately and demanded that the D.A. take action so their mother’s accused killer doesn’t get a slap on the wrist and as little as FIVE YEARS behind bars.

“In this case, in this instance, Anthony Turner could get as little as five years, which is completely unacceptable for what I saw,” Avan’s son, Trevon, said during a news conference. “My mom didn’t deserve this, and nobody deserves this. And we want to make sure that if anybody has to go through this, that George Gascón does the right thing and files the murder with special circumstances, giving Anthony Turner life without parole.”

“I’m only 20 years old and my mother is gone,” added Nyah Avan while demanding a meeting. “I can’t grow up telling my kids that this murder was not justifiably charged during court.”

So, so, sad.

We hope D.A. George Gascón hears Michelle’s children louuuuud and clear.

R.I.P. Michelle Avan.