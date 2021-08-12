Bossip Video

Lil Nas X is leaving the single life behind him, gushing about finding “the one” after years of iffy relationships.

The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer is on the cover of Variety for their Power of Young Hollywood issue, and in the pages of the magazine, he reveals that he’s in a relationship, also talking about his earlier life and how he came to terms with his sexuality.

“I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot,” he told the publication. “I’ve found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”