Lil Nas X is leaving the single life behind him, gushing about finding “the one” after years of iffy relationships.
The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer is on the cover of Variety for their Power of Young Hollywood issue, and in the pages of the magazine, he reveals that he’s in a relationship, also talking about his earlier life and how he came to terms with his sexuality.
“I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot,” he told the publication. “I’ve found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”
This comes after a more cautious reveal last year, when Lil Nas X said he was dating someone during an interview with CR Men.
“I’m dating someone right now. We’re not in a relationship yet, but it’s been on and off for the past few months. I’m maybe going to try to go steady this time,” he said at the time.
Elsewhere in his Variety interview, the rapper reveals that he realized he was gay when he had a crush on his sister’s cousin as early as 5 years old.
“I had feelings for my sister’s cousin — we have different dads,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s really cute,’ and thought that about a lot of other boys my age.”
Still, the musician explained that he didn’t get into a full, committed relationship until he turned 18.
“I was 18, I believe. Before that, there was a guy who wasn’t my boyfriend, but we met in middle school and we talked, after we both found out that each other were gay,” he said. “But I didn’t act on anything until high school — well, middle school, but then high school.”
He added that experiencing homophobia “bred a lot of self-hate but it also made me stronger.”
“Once I was 17 or 18, I finally accepted it — like, for sure accepted it, slowly, more and more — and now I’ve grown into a person that is 100% open with it,” Nas concluded.
Read the rest of Lil Nas X’s interview with Variety here.
