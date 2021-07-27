Bossip Video

People are mad at DaBaby, once again, for his latest indiscretion, this time, going on a homophobic rant in the middle of his Rolling Loud set.

By now, you’ve probably heard about all the controversy currently circling around DaBaby, which comes after a particularly polarizing set at Rolling Loud in Miami over the weekend.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby said during his set. “Ladies, if your pu**y smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t s***ing dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Beside the rapper’s fellow homophobes like T.I., apparently, most people agreed that this declaration was uncalled for, ridiculous, and just incredibly stupid. That group also includes Lil Nas X’s dad, who sent a message to DaBaby for disrespecting the gay community, which obviously includes his son.

“Bruh sit down you had your time,”​​​​​ he wrote on his Instagram Stories on top of a photo of the rapper with his son.