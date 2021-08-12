Bossip Video

Former #LHHMIA star Prince was arrested in Florida Wednesday in relation to a domestic violence and kidnapping incident. The ex-reality star, whose real name is Christopher Michael Harty, was released from the show without explanation in 2019…but that seems to be the LEAST of his current troubles.

According to The Sun, Prince is now facing multiple charges, which include domestic violence with battery and kidnapping. The former reality star has also been hit with disorderly conduct charges and “possession of prescription drugs without prescription” reports say. His alleged victim has not been identified.

The star remains in jail as no bond has been posted as of yet.

Harty appeared in court earlier today regarding his charges and looked visibly frightened. According to the arrest report, Prince slammed and punched a woman who claims to be his girlfriend, NBC said.

Yikes! In related news, “Love & Hip Hop Miami” plans to make its return, minus Prince of course.

Yikes! In related news, "Love & Hip Hop Miami" plans to make its return, minus Prince of course.

The South Beach franchise is set to premiere on Monday, August 23 at 9 PM ET/PT following an all-new episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta." Returning cast members include Trina, Trick Daddy, Amara La Negra, and Sukihana.





