Yikes! Trina Goes Berserk On Rapper Nikki Natural, Calls Her Kids “Dirty” In #LHHMIA Reunion Rant

The tension was higher than Madea’s blood pressure on yesterday’s “Love and Hip Hop Reunion” special. So high that Trina — the baddest b*tch — almost beat the brakes off some rapper name Nikki Natural who apparently had a fling with Trick Daddy…wtf? Trina is upset with Nikki for being rude to her earlier in the season. We guess Nikki wasn’t giving Trina her flowers and also throwing dirt on her after an audition went sour. Trina has not forgotten or forgiven Nikki at all.

In fact, Trina got so worked up telling off the poor girl, she even came sideways at her kids, calling them “dirty”.

“Get yo dusty a** out of here. Weak a** b*tch. You f*ck old men, 90-years-old to take care of your dirty a** kids.”

Whoa there! Do you think Trina went too far? Nikki has since responded to how Trina went ham on her and her children on tv. Hit the flip to see what she has to say.