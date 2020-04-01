Trina Talks Nasty About Nikki Naturals Kids
Yikes! Trina Goes Berserk On Rapper Nikki Natural, Calls Her Kids “Dirty” In #LHHMIA Reunion Rant
The tension was higher than Madea’s blood pressure on yesterday’s “Love and Hip Hop Reunion” special. So high that Trina — the baddest b*tch — almost beat the brakes off some rapper name Nikki Natural who apparently had a fling with Trick Daddy…wtf? Trina is upset with Nikki for being rude to her earlier in the season. We guess Nikki wasn’t giving Trina her flowers and also throwing dirt on her after an audition went sour. Trina has not forgotten or forgiven Nikki at all.
In fact, Trina got so worked up telling off the poor girl, she even came sideways at her kids, calling them “dirty”.
“Get yo dusty a** out of here. Weak a** b*tch. You f*ck old men, 90-years-old to take care of your dirty a** kids.”
Whoa there! Do you think Trina went too far? Nikki has since responded to how Trina went ham on her and her children on tv. Hit the flip to see what she has to say.
@trinarockstarr I thought they would cut this part off of the show but thank God they finally showing your TRUE COLORS .. Looking back at this ,after living it .. Brought back so many Emotions 😓this So called Beef was never that serious to the point you had to bring my INNOCENT 3 KINGS 👦🏾👦🏾👦🏾 into this 😞 You can talk about me .. me having braces.. me being a so called wack artist.. or whatever BUT how could you ever sit here and call yourself a ROLE MODEL and put my children in the mix and call them DIRTY 🥴 …?????? (Out of all the filming we did all season … this is by far the only thing that has me in tears right now ,especially after this Crown Apple done kicked in 😢
Nikki spoke in an interview with The Shade Room about Trina cussing her out for filth. TSR asked if she thought Trina should apologize for calling her kids names and she had THIS to say:
“Honestly she doesn’t have to apologize to me or my kids. I hope she learns to not speak on another woman’s children in a manner that she did that night. I felt it could’ve been just focused on me and not my family. I worked too hard to give my children a lifestyle that most are unfortunate to not be able to have, no matter the cost. I really hope she learns from this and she could be a better person because GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!”
Do you think Trina took it too far?
