Big Sean couldn’t wait to show off his California home, opening his front door for the revived version of MTV’s beloved series, Cribs.

On Wednesday, August 11, MTV revived the classic series, which originally launched in 2000 and inspired a generation of folks resisting the urge to say, “Hey, MTV, welcome to my crib” every time they open their front door.

Big Sean is the celeb selected to star in the fist 30-minute episode of the revived version, which comes after the rapper gave a separate house tour to Architectural Digest earlier this year.

Hey, if you spend that much money on a house, you gotta show it off.

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer at MTV Entertainment Group, said last month when announcing the show’s return. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

While there’s always hesitation from fans when an old classic gets revived, the new Cribs seems to maintain the same energy of the original. In the first episode, Sean gives viewers a thorough look at his Los Angeles-area home, which comes complete with it’s very own night club.

Check out a clip from the episode down below to see some of the rapper’s house for yourself.