Yella Beezy was arrested on gun and drug charges this week after police say he allegedly had 5 firearms and over 400 grams of an undisclosed substance in his possession.

Yella Beezy was one of the fastest rising stars before COVID-19 shut down the world. Since everything has started to open back up, the rapper has been MIA, probably recording new material and setting himself up for another rollout.

Beezy, who is from Texas, has always hinted the police are messing with him and had issues in his home state before, but according to TMZ, that took a turn for the worse this week, leading to his arrest.

The rapper was busted Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon … according to records. The drug charge is a felony and the weapons charge is a misdemeanor. According to the police report … Beezy was in possession of over 400 grams of a controlled substance — though it’s unclear which drugs he’s accused of possessing — along with 4 handguns and a rifle.

This is his second weapons charge this year after being arrested this past February. Police not revealing what the 400 Grams were made of is very concerning and hopefully isn’t a mixup of some sort.