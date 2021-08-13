Bossip Video

The mother of 808 Mafia producer Southside is slamming him publicly for being an alleged deadbeat. Ashley, who is the mother of Joshua Howard Luellen aka Southside’s grade-school son blasted him in the description for a recently launched campaign to raise the boy’s school clothes money.

According to Ashley, the father with hits produced for huge artists like Drake refuses to financially support their 7-year-old. Under the GoFundMe campaign titled “help RJ get school clothes since his dad won’t help,” Ashley details why she’s putting their financial troubles on blast!

The single mother said,

Hey my name is Ashley and I’m a single mother of 2, one is 7year old boy and due to covid i cant work as well as my unemployment has been cut. Times have been hard for us this year with maintaining bills and putting food on the table. My son’s father is a wealthy producer named Southside 808mafia who refuses to send support payments for his 7 year old son.

Ashely added that Southside was seemingly neglecting the child’s needs because she has a pending child support case against him.

He knows this is his son and has stopped supporting since I am seeking child support through the courts because he IS NOT consistent with helping his son with his half.

Wow! You can read some more of the details below, share by OnSite.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing from Ashley regarding Southside and his alleged lack of parenting. The mom previously made claim in 2020 that she discovered she was pregnant and it was determined to be Luellen’s child through a DNA test, but he simply denied it to be true initially.

Fast forward, Ashley says since her son was 18-months-old, Southside has helped her minimally financially and all communication was through his family or his other baby mama. At the time, the last payment she received was last summer for $7,500 from him to get an apartment. Ashley claims she was cursed out on Christmas of 2020 by the father of six, which was the last time they have spoken.

It doesn’t appear that much has changed! Are YOU shocked by this at all?