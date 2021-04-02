Bossip Video

Can’t we all just get along???

There appears to be some beef brewing between the City Girls’ boyfriends Southside and Lil Uzi Vert and even though the ladies are trying to cover it up, REAL threats from Yung Miami’s boo to Lil Uzi Vert have gone viral. Not only that but a comment Southside made about stopping Offset from robbing Uzi.

It’s unclear how the beef started behind the scenes but Lil Uzi attempted to settle it at the wrong place, wrong time, and with ALL the wrong words.

While on Instagram live with girlfriend JT (and while appearing intoxicated) Uzi spoke with JT’s City Girls cohort Yung Miami, and oddly berated her under the guise of “squashing beef.”

“It ain’t even about that though, you know me. I ain’t ever got to see you just like you ain’t never got to see me!”

Fans of the rappers were confused by the tense exchange but noticed how uncomfortable Caresha was on the other end of the conversation. Not only that, but Caresha’s baby daddy had A LOT to say to Uzi just minutes after the conversation went down.

Caresha’s baby’s father Southside jumped on Live immediately after Uzi’s comments to Caresha and he wasting no time spewing threats:

“I’mma say this one time. Ay, Uzi, don’t address none to my b*tch, my n*gga,” Southside said in a video shared online. “You handle your b*tch, n*gga, you stay on your side! You got one more time to say somethin’!”

He continued, promising he was going to knock out Uzi’s teeth.

“I promise you I’mma punch your teeth out your mouth. Don’t say nothin’ else, n***a… If you don’t like my b****, don’t like my b****. Let them do them… Stay the little weirdo you is, keep rockin’ purses, keep doin’ that b**** sh*t you doin’.”

He also alleged that in an unknown incident he stopped Migos rapper Offset from robbing Uzi.

“I’m the same n*gga that saved you from getting robbed from Offset and them, n*gga don’t forget that! I’m the same n*gga. I’m the same n*gga that kept you from getting your jewelry took!”

That comment is trending on social media.

Yikes!

Since the exchange, JT and Caresha tried to rectify things for fans, with JT claiming that Uzi was “joking.”

Caresha backed her up, tweeting that she was dancing right after the live stream in an attempt to show she was unphased.

Southside, however, has not taken back any of his threats to Uzi.

JT has since deleted her Twitter account, again.

Do YOU think all of this City Boys beef can be resolved?