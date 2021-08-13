Bossip Video

The cast of a new BET+ original recently celebrated their show with a special screening.

“The Ms. Pat Show”, based on Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams’ life and memoir that includes her going from a former convicted felon to a suburban mom and stand-up comedian, premiers exclusively today on the service and the show’s cast and crew marked the occasion at New York’s Crosby hotel with friends and family.

The intimate affair that followed COVID-19 safety protocols including social distancing requirements, allowed guests to watch episodes of “The Ms. Pat Show” followed by a Q&A with Ms. Pat and J. Bernard Calloway, moderated by BET+’s EVP and Head of Streaming, Devin Griffin.

“The Ms. Pat Show” cast includes J. Bernard Calloway who plays Ms. Pat’s husband, Tami Roman who was absent from the screening as Pat’s “struggle of a sister”

and Theodore Barnes, Briyana Guadalupe, and Vince Swann as Pat’s kids.

Variety previously reported that Ms. Pat Williams executive produces in addition to starring with executive producing from Imagine Television’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey as well as Lee Daniels, Marc Velez, and Pam Williams via Lee Daniels Entertainment

“This is the type of show I wish I had growing up – raw, funny, and honest,” Daniels said in a statement about the show. “Ms. Pat and Jordan Cooper are magic together. We are thrilled that Lee Daniels Entertainment and BET are working together for the first time. Historic!”





See more photos from the Ms. Pat show screening below.