The season finale of BET Presents #TheEncore airs tonight at 10/9 c on BET and BET HER and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look.

As previously reported after tumultuous times in the house, and the departures of Nivea, Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane), and Irish Grinstead & LeMisha Grinstead (702), BluPrint is officially here! Comprised of Shamari (Blaque), Fallon (Cherish), Felisha (Cherish), Kiely (3LW) and yes, Pam (Total), the ladies are seen in the finale preparing for their final performance.

Between wardrobe woes and an ever-changing group, the show must go on but will this be the final encore or the beginning of a new supergroup?

Speaking of wardrobe woes, a frustrated Shamari’s worried about “walking around with her booty all out” and looking like a “sex slave” onstage.

“I’m about to tell y’all not to even come to the performance she tells her hubby Ronnie DeVoe on the phone.” “We need to figure this out, it’s pissing me off!”

Take an exclusive first look below!





The season finale of BET PRESENTS THE ENCORE airs on BET and BET Her at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Check out tonight’s episode description.

The final performance has arrived and the ladies work hard to ensure they are ready. Special Guests:

Bernard “Harv” Harvey – Music Producer and Felisha’s Fiancé

Ronnie DeVoe – Artist (New Edition/Bell Biv Devo) and Shamari’s husband

James Long – Pam’s Brother

Candace Anderson – Pam’s Manager

