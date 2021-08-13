Bossip Video

Our favorite billionaire bad gal Rihanna was spotted by the paparazzi leaving an NYC night club at 5 am, following a little fun with friends to toast her fortune.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky visit a NYC Hookah Bar

Source: Zanotti / Splash News

Looking hankerchief chic, RihRih rocked a scarf over her hair, a $410 Conner Ives Harley Davidson halter top and $1850 Balenciaga Hybrid distressed wide leg jeans that sagged to expose her boxers. The jeans retail for $1850. The look was styled by Jahleel Weaver. Are you feelin’ her get up?

Rih’s boyfriend Rocky also looked casually expensive in a pair of black overalls and white tank. He’s definitely having the best summer ever.

Here’s Rihanna’s look from a few other angles.

The boxers were definitely an interesting choice.

How long until fast fashion comes up with a copycat version of these pants? Would you wear a jogger/jean hybrid like this? It’s wild how Rihanna can effortlessly wear a look like this. How many other folks can pull it off so effortlessly?

Rihanna wore heels with her look but we could just as easily see her pull this off with a sneaker or flat sandals.

