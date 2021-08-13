Bossip Video

Of course, they did.

Well, I’ll be dayuuumed. Future and the mother of his son, Brittni Mealy, are finally matching each other’s energy on something — they’re being extremely PETTY.

Earlier this week, the co-parents made headlines after Brittni put his alleged text messages and phone number on blast in rage. The 32-year-old business owner shared the texts to her IG story feed, claiming her son’s father messaged their son, “your mother is a h*e.” The allegations quickly went viral (Future’s MOM even got involved) and it turned into a meme-able incident after Future responded to being put on blast by tweeting “pray for her.” Nayvadius’ thirsty fans base had the hashtag #PrayForHer trending while praising the rapper for seemingly being a POS parent.

Well, by Wednesday night, Future’s Freebandz Shop IG account launched black “Pray for her” t-shirts. The shirts were running for $25 each and were already sold out by the end of the day.

Welp, Brittni’s response to the Future fans trivializing her co-parenting trauma is matching his top-notch PETTY. The entrepreneur launched her own line of “Pray For Him” tees, getting tons of positive support from folks online.

Not only did Britt take a jab at her baby daddy, but she’s since added “Lady Be Quiet” merch as a jab to his mother who butted into their business online, painting her as “bitter”.

While Future’s fanbase is always giving him trophies for his immature antics online, we think Brittni earned her gold medal in petty here. What do YOU think about this situation?