Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are being sued by the latter’s attempted rape victim.
According to reports from TMZ, Minaj and her husband are being sued by the woman Kenneth Petty was convicted of trying to rape in 1995, claiming she’s being harassed–especially after declining the rapper’s offers to change her story.
Jennifer Hough was the victim in Petty’s 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape, which is the reason he has to register as a sex offender. Just recently, he took a plea deal after being charged with not registering following the couple’s move to California.
In new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Hough claims Nicki and Kenneth have directly and indirectly harassed her and threatened her to not speak about the incident, saying they have inflicted emotional distress on her. She says this started after the couple started dating in late 2018, with Minaj allegedly making comments about how Petty was “wrongfully accused” and claiming Hough had recanted her story back then, which she denies.
Fast forward to March 2020, when Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, Hough claims Minaj called her and offered to fly her and her family to Los Angeles in exchange for recanting her rape claims against Petty.
Hough declined Nicki’s offer, and within days, she and her family “suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.” Shortly after, she claims Nicki had people reach out to Hough’s brother and offer a $500,000 payment in exchange for a statement recanting her rape allegations against Petty.
To make matters even worse, Hough claims this was followed by Nicki sending lawyers to her home to try to pressure her into recanting her story. After one more alleged cash bribe offer of $20,000 and another alleged threat to her safety, Hough says she moved from her home in August 2020, though she continues to live in fear.
Now, she’s suing Minaj and Petty for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and witness intimidation. She is also suing Petty for sexual assault related to the 1995 conviction.
