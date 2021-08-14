Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are being sued by the latter’s attempted rape victim.

According to reports from TMZ, Minaj and her husband are being sued by the woman Kenneth Petty was convicted of trying to rape in 1995, claiming she’s being harassed–especially after declining the rapper’s offers to change her story.

Jennifer Hough was the victim in Petty’s 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape, which is the reason he has to register as a sex offender. Just recently, he took a plea deal after being charged with not registering following the couple’s move to California.

In new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Hough claims Nicki and Kenneth have directly and indirectly harassed her and threatened her to not speak about the incident, saying they have inflicted emotional distress on her. She says this started after the couple started dating in late 2018, with Minaj allegedly making comments about how Petty was “wrongfully accused” and claiming Hough had recanted her story back then, which she denies.

Fast forward to March 2020, when Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, Hough claims Minaj called her and offered to fly her and her family to Los Angeles in exchange for recanting her rape claims against Petty.