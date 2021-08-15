Bossip Video

Dr. Dre’s eldest daughter, LaTanya Young, has started a GoFundMe following recent reports about her father’s refusal to give her more money.

After coming to the press about living in her car, Dr. Dre’s eldest daughter started a GoFundMe to get herself out of what she calls “a desperate situation.”

“This fundraiser is to help Latanya and her four kids find a safe and stable home,” the description of the fundraiser reads. “She is currently working at DoorDash to keep afloat and these funds will be deeply appreciated. Thank you so much.”

This comes following an interview with the Daily Mail, in which Young said she was living out of a rented SUV while her four kids live with friends.

“My kids are staying with friends—they are not living in the car, it’s just me,” she explained earlier this month. “I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now—I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

In this interview, Young also admitted the only communication she has had with her father in the past 18 years has been through his team. Not only that, she said that she hasn’t received any money from the famous producer since January 2020. While Dre used to help support her and her children financially, he allegedly cut her off last year.

“It’s embarrassing because people are looking at me wondering: Why? What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got,” she said, referencing Nicole Young and their divorce settlement. LaTanya’s mother is Dre’s former partner Lisa Johnson.

Now, Young told the Daily Mail that she started a GoFundMe with a goal of $50,000 in hopes of making ends meet.

“I know my dad is a busy man,” she said, “but I hope he will see it and reach back out to me on a father-daughter level.” She continued, “I have worked all my life and I know how to work for money but I’m in a difficult place right now. I believe in investing in your kids. That’s what I want to do for my kids so they are never in a position like I am right now.”

LaTanya added that she thinks GoFundMe campaigns are for people in dire circumstances, and that she is indeed “in a desperate situation.”