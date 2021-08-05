Bossip Video

Dr. Dre is under fire, once again, for allegedly refusing to help his oldest daughter, who is homeless and struggling to get on her feet.

The super producer’s oldest daughter, LaTanta Young, says she is homeless and living out of her car, which comes after repeated pleas for help to her father, who’s net worth is reportedly around $800 million.

Young, who says she works for DoorDash and Uber Eats as a delivery driver, said in a new interview that she hasn’t received money from Dre in a year and a half, admitting he has helped her in the past.

“My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it’s just me,” the single mother of four told the Daily Mail. “I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

LaTanya is Dr. Dre’s daughter with Lisa Johnson. The couple broke up when LaTanya was 5 years old, and now, she claims she hasn’t seen the music mogul in 18 years, only communicating with him via his team.

LaTanya’s current fear is losing her rental car, because she can’t afford the payments after moving to California from Las Vegas in search of a better job.

“The car is a pretty penny,” she explained to the publication. “It’s an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car.”

Young did admit that Dre has given her money in the past, but he supposedly stopped paying in January 2020 because of things she’s said about him in the press.

“His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press,” she explained, adding, “I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t. I’m just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids.”

Now that Dre is set to pay his ex-wife, Nicole Young, nearly $300,000 a month as part of their divorce settlement, LaTanya is even more upset.