Rihanna’s Fenty company is facing a lawsuit after playing the wrong version of a song during the brand’s latest fashion show.

The artist–who filed the lawsuit as Jane Doe to protect her identity–claims she immediately got death threats when the fashion show was live-streamed to millions.

According to the suit, the artist made it very clear to Fenty reps that one version of the song had the religious verses and one did not, and she warned them to steer clear of the Islamic proverbs.

Even though Rihanna herself issued a public apology following the backlash, the artist claims she was forced into hiding after receiving death threats over the song, saying the constant threat of being decapitated and murdered led to anxiety and depression.

TMZ goes on to note that once Rih’s team found out the song played during the Fenty show contained the offensive lyrics, it was edited out of future viewings. Obviously, it was too little, too late.

Now, the artist says she fears for her life and remains in hiding, so she’s going after Rihanna’s business for more than $10 million in damages. Given her recent billionaire valuation, the Fenty mogul can more than support that request, but lawsuits are a lot more intricate than that, so we’ll just have to wait for future updates on this situation.