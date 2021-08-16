Bossip Video

He has a lot of LOVE to give…

Diddy has dubbed himself “Brother Lover” for a reason — it’s because he has A LOT of love to pass around, even enough to give to some of his less than savory sidepieces of the past. Remember Gina Huynh? The Instagram model once claimed in an interview to have carried on a lengthy affair with the mogul while he was in a relationship with his ex, Cassie.

Interestingly, Gina also leaked a video of her and Diddy smooching onto her IG page after he and Cassie called it quits officially, but their relationship was quickly buried in the public eye after that. But not so fast, Gina isn’t completely out of the picture years later, she and Diddy are seemingly still in a good space. Last night, the model dropped huge hints that she’s Diddy’s ‘4Lyfer’ as she wrote in the comments of an IG post showing a video of herself in Vegas, watching Usher and Diddy perform.

Gina then proudly pinned a comment from a follower who wrote “Diddy wasn’t about to ever let you go!”

Does this mean Diddy and Gina are back flinging?

Recently, rumors have been swirling about Diddy and rapper Yung Miami being in a situationship but that doesn’t seem to BOTHER the City Girl at all. She actually liked the post with Gina bragging about being Diddy’s plus one to the Usher show. Good for her!

What do YOU think about Diddy and Gina link back up?