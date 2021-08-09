Bossip Video

She’s ready to spill it?

Yung Miami of The City Girls fame has a “secret” to tell it seems and fans think they already know it has to do with her love life!

Last night, 27-year-old Caresha Brown-Lee aka Yung Miami went live with fans for the first time on what seemed like forever. The young entertainer typically checked in with fans frequently, sometimes even nightly to listen to music, chat and share laughs with friends like Santana — but lately, she’s been tied up and making headlines.

Lately, speculation has swirled around 53-year-old mogul Diddy and Yung Miami quietly hooking up. We first reported that the stars were linked together after Caresha shared a photo of herself and Diddy holding hands to her Instagram feed.

The grip between the two celebrities seemed less like a coincidence and more like their romantically involved after Yung Miami posted and deleted a video of herself parlaying on Diddy’s lap to her IG story. The clip went viral with fans on social media begging for some confirmation from Diddy and Yung Miami about the status of their “relationship.”

Well, maybe we will hear something about it soon??? On her IG live last night, Yung Miami seemed like she’s eager to spill the deets on her and Diddy’s situation. Scroll down to see!

On live, Caresha expressed to fans that she feels “like a new woman” while obviously blushing. She then burst into song, hinting that she had a “secret” to tell.

“I gotta secret that’s in my heart & I wanna tell the world I’m loving you, BABE!”

Do YOU think Yung Miami is ready to come clean about her Diddy situationship?

*Update* Hours before Caresha went on live, Diddy declared he would be “cuffed” this coming winter on his IG story. Could they be hinting at the same thing?