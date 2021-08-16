Bossip Video

After an unarmed Black man was killed by a “security guard” over a disagreement about loud music, activists are taking action.

As previously reported Alvin Motley, 48, was fatally shot at an East Memphis Kroger Fuel Center and 54-year-old Gregory Livingston has been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

NewsOne reports that after Motley reportedly told Livingston he wanted to “talk like men,” the security guard pulled out his gun and shot Motley at point-blank range. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Motley was holding a beer can and a lit cigarette, suggesting that Motley, who was also nearly blind, was not a threat.

Livingston, who was never licensed by the state to be an armed security guard because he did not complete the application properly, admitted to police that he shot and killed Motley and is being held on a $1.8 million bond.

Now activists are protesting Motley’s death and using music to do so. On Sunday, several gathered at the gas station where he was killed and blocked gas pumps while blaring songs. Some also brought gas cans to fill cars that were unable to fill up at the station during the protests.

“We are not going to be intimidated by anyone with a badge and a gun or just a gun, to be able to walk up to us and tell us that we don’t have the right to play our music,” said Paula Buress to Local Memphis. “It is our culture to play our music. And if it’s too loud, then they need to call the proper authorities to handle it. You don’t take the law into your own hands.”

Gregory Livingston is also scheduled to make a court appearance today.





We’ll keep you updated as this story continues to develop.