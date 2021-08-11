Bossip Video

They will kill us over the pettiest and most insignificant things…

Sadly, we’ve seen this movie before and the sequel is just as terrifying and tragic is the original. In 2021, Jordan Davis was murdered by Michael Dunn in a Jacksonville, Florida gas station for playing his music “too loud”. Almost a decade later, another Black man had his life stolen from him by a man who felt it just to murder him over decibels.

According to Commercial Appeal, Alvin Motley was playing his tunes in the parking lot of a Kroger gas station in Memphis, Tennessee when he was accosted by a fake-a$$ security guard named Gregory Livingston. We say, “fake a$$” because it turns out that Livingston was never licensed by the state to be an armed security guard because he did not complete the application properly. Reports state that Livingston argued with the 48-year-old before pumping his body full of bullets. Motley’s family says that he was practically blind and was not carrying any weapons that would pose a threat to Livingston.

Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family and spoke to the media during a news conference yesterday.

“Nobody has a right to kill a young Black man for playing music!” Crump said. “I don’t care how loud you think it is, you do not have a right to kill a young Black man for playing music.”

Livingston has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Alvin Motely Sr. talked about his son as a man who loved his family and was in Memphis to visit his niece. Much to the chagrin of many, Motely has opted to forgive his son’s killer.

The elder Motley said he believes in forgiveness, and has chosen to forgiven the man who killed his son. But he still wants accountability. “I want this man to be punished to the fullest extent. I just want justice for my son,” Motley Sr. said.

God bless the Motely family. Hell awaits for Gregory Livingston.