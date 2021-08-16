Congratulations are in order for Chad ‘Ochocinco ‘Johnson and Sharelle Rosado! The 33-year-old luxury real estate broker is currently expecting a baby daughter with her fiancé, former NFL player, and Dancing with the Stars alum Ochocinco, 43. PEOPLE exclusively revealed the news earlier in an interview with Rosada along with never before seen maternity photos.
Sharelle said in her conversation with the publication that learned about her pregnancy news in the middle of shooting Netflix’s hit reality show Selling Tampa, making sure cameras were along to document the emotional moment. On Instagram, Rosado expounding even more on the exciting baby news.
It’s with full hearts, a ton of joy, and love to reveal… We’re expecting! 🥰❤️ It’s been so hard keeping this a secret but I’m excited to finally share the news with all of you! We’re so blessed to have such amazing people in our lives and in our hearts. Looking forward to a future of fun, love and adventure.
This will be Johnson’s eighth child and Rosado’s fourth. “I always wanted a big family,” she said to People, “so I think with this last one, she’s just the perfect number to finish it off.” The mom adds that she’s looking forward to the “amazing” newborn phase, though the “terrible twos” she could do without.
