In baby mama drama news…

Future and Brittni Mealy were still going at it over the weekend, and this time the mother of his eight-year-old son leaked their private conversation.

Two days after Brittni called out Future for allegedly texting their son “Your mother is a h*e,” and one day after they both sold merch to capitalize off of their internet feud, Brittni dragged Future’s other BM, Joie Chavis into their messiness.

Over the weekend, Brittni shared audio of Future allegedly speaking to her Joie Chavis, and stating he doesn’t love her like he loves Brittni. It’s unclear what the motive was behind her leaking the audio, besides her seemingly being up her store was deleted.

“I don’t look at her the same way like that. I don’t look at Joie the same way that I look at you. Me and Joie have always been friends, super cool, me and her just always been super cool to the point where we still could be cool right now. I don’t look at her like someone I love. I never loved her like that. She know that I never loved her. I never told her, ‘I love you.’ But we had a good ass friendship. I ain’t never tell her I love her like I love you.”

Hit paly to hear it!

Yikes! Brittni later deleted the audio, sending Joie an apology on her IG story.

“Not my intention to bring no one else into it.. I don’t have an issue with her the thing is he wanna be even more petty and get my business page deactivated you do something to me I’m do something back,” she said. “Just sending a warning to leave me alone! Simple!”

So far, neither Future nor Joie hasn’t commented on the situation at all publicly.