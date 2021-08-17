Bossip Video

Even though it’s a tough act to follow, Michael B. Jordan isn’t bothered by fans who compare his trajectory to Denzel Washington.

The folks over at TMZ caught up with the Black Panther star over the weekend in West Hollywood, asking the actor about his thoughts on the growing belief that he is “the next Denzel Washington.”

Unsurprisingly, he’s not offended by the comparison, responding to the paparazzi by letting everyone know the important role Washington plays in his life and career.

“That’s my mentor man,” he said on Friday. “It’s all love man.”