A Journal For Jordan: Michael B. Jordan And Chanté Bring Bittersweet Black Love Story To The Big Screen [VIDEO]

A love story — for us, by us, about us is coming to theatres this Christmas.

Today Sony Pictures released the teaser trailer for ‘A Journal For Jordan’ directed by Denzel Washington, starring Michael B. Jordan as Sergeant Charles Monroe King and Chanté Adams as New York Times journalist Dana Canedy. The film explores the couple’s love story through letters King wrote their unborn child.

It definitely looks like a beautiful love story, but one that is guaranteed to make us cry…

Synopsis:

Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the all-too-human cost of war.

We love that Denzel is also moving into a new chapter as a director and taking on more projects as a producer, like ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’

Are you excited for this film?