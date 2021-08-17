Bossip Video

Travis Scott knows what the kids want, so his next business move really couldn’t be any more perfect.

The rapper just revealed that he will be opening a CACTI College Ambassador program, which will allow students to work with the company to add its presence to their campus. His new Spiked Seltzer brand released a statement calling for college students to apply if they want to work with the company.

“Update those resumes because this semester’s hottest back-to-campus job is officially accepting applications,” CACTI’s statement reads. “Travis Scott’s CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer has announced its College Ambassador Program for the fall semester. Through this program, CACTI will pay ambassadors $2,000 plus bonus incentives, CACTI merch and more.”

Just like other companies that offer brand ambassador programs on college campuses, Travis and CACTI are going to be asking selected students to manage “bar and liquor store sampling, digital engagement with CACTI’s social channels, rewarding peers with excitement for the brand with exclusive CACTI merch, developing and executing social media campaigns,” and various other tasks throughout the semester.

The brand is looking to pull students from big cities, including: New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Orlando, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas.

“Ambassadors will receive experience in both marketing and leadership, ongoing coaching and professional development, networking and the opportunity to join,” the statement says.